hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Passion Pro

Hero Glamour vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Glamour vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Passion pro
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 65,740
Mileage65 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc113.2 cc
Power10.53 PS PS9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg117 kg
Height
1090 mm1113 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm799 mm
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc113 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin shox
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeConventional fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81883,025
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06369,475
RTO
6,4855,858
Insurance
6,2705,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,784

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Here's what extra cash gets you
24 Aug 2025
The Hero Glamour X gets sharper styling as compared to its elder brother, the Glamour.
Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable
21 Aug 2025
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
29 Jul 2023
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
Hero Glamour X is available for booking at dealerships and online, via the company's website.
Hero Glamour X bookings begin. Everything you should know before buying this
21 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers