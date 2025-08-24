In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Glamour vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS