In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Glamour vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS