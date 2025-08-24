In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Glamour vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS