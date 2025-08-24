In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Glamour vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS