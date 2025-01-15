In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|O3
|Brand
|Hero
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-