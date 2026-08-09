In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Enduro
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.