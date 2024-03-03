In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Destini 125 vs Mist Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Mist Brand Hero Viertric Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 72,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 50 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.