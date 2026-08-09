In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS