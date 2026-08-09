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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs LX 125

Hero Destini 125 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Lx 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 80,450₹ 93,470
Mileage59 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124 cc
Power9.12 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L7.4 L
Length
1862 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1290 mm
Height
1125 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
697 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,1431,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45096,615
RTO
6,4367,729
Insurance
6,2576,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0022,382
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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