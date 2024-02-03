Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs XL100

Hero Destini 125 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Destini 125 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Xl100
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 66,700₹ 44,998
Mileage50 kmpl55 to 55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc99.7 cc
Power9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS4.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc99.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVTSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45253,200
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50044,999
RTO
5,8602,699
Insurance
5,7875,502
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter 125

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
    2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
    3 Feb 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     