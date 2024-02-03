In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 44,998
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|55 to 55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|99.7 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS
|4.4 PS PS