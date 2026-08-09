In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS