In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS