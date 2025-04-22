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Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,450₹ 55,100
Mileage59 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc109.7 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1862 mm1950 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1236 mm
Height
1125 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
697 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Oil Damped
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4AH
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14364,536
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45055,100
RTO
6,4363,306
Insurance
6,2576,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,387
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new TVS Sport will be launched in a few days.
2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours
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TVS Sport gets updated with new mid tier variant. Here's what it gets
5 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
22 Jan 2025
The newly updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets an OBD2B-compliant engine now.
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Latest Videos

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Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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