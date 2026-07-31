In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS