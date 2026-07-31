hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Raider

Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,450₹ 82,860
Mileage59 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124.8 cc
Power9.12 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1862 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1326 mm
Height
1125 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
115 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
697 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14395,526
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45082,860
RTO
6,4366,560
Insurance
6,2576,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0022,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
22 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers