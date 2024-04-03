HT Auto
Hero Destini 125 vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mini

In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Destini 125 vs Sport 63 Mini Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Sport 63 mini
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 66,700₹ 49,990
Range-55-70 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mini
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini
48V LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45249,990
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50049,990
RTO
5,8600
Insurance
5,7870
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,074

