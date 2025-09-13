In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.7 PS PS