In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Buzz
BrandHeroStella Automobili
Price₹ 66,700₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100 - 10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1809 mm-
Wheelbase
1245 mm-
Kerb Weight
114 kg-
Height
1154 mm-
Saddle Height
778 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Chassis
Underbone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Charging Point
Optional-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Mono Textured, Rear view mirror- Textured Black,-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah2.16 kWh
Boot Light
Optional-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45299,161
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50095,000
RTO
5,8600
Insurance
5,7874,161
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7932,131

