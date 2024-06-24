In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Smak
|Brand
|Hero
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.