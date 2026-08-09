In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-