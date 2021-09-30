|Max Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.6 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|₹1,793
Ola S1 range of electric scooter models have finally received the much-awaited MoveOS3 software update which brings to life several key promises that Ola Electric has been making for quite some time now. While a number of the new updates put the focus on the fun aspect of the electric scooter model, there are also several key convenience options, the biggest being the Hypercharger network now avai...Read More