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Hero Destini 125 vs Okinawa R30

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs R30 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 R30
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 80,450₹ 61,998
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage59 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹61,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1862 mm1725 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm-
Height
1125 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
770 mm735 mm
Width
697 mm695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeDouble Shocker with dual tube technology
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14365,469
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45061,998
RTO
6,4360
Insurance
6,2573,471
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,407
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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