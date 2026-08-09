In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. ClassIQ [2023-2025] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs ClassIQ [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Classiq [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes