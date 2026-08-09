In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Eagle-100(6.0) Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 49,781
|Range
|-
|65 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours