In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs SX25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Sx25
|Brand
|Hero
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours