In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs X2 Vogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|X2 vogue
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|65-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.11 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-