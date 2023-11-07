In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less