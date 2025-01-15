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Hero Destini 125 vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Kollegio neo
BrandHeroKabira Mobility
Price₹ 80,450₹ 47,000
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage59 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1862 mm1650 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm-
Wheelbase
1302 mm1210 mm
Height
1125 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
697 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.6 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkSpring Loaded
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah48 V, 24 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14357,870
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45055,790
RTO
6,4362,080
Insurance
6,2570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,243
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
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The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
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The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
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Latest Videos

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Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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