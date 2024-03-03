In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glob has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Glob Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Glob
|Brand
|Hero
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 77,400
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-