In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs JMT Classic City Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Jmt classic city
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.