In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Eco
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.