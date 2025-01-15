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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Shine 100

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,450₹ 63,191
Mileage59 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc98.98 cc
Power9.12 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9 L
Length
1862 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1245 mm
Height
1125 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm786 mm
Width
697 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeTwin
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14375,330
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45063,191
RTO
6,4365,555
Insurance
6,2576,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,619
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
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Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
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