In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS