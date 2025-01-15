In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS