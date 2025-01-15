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Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Grazia
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,450₹ 60,539
Mileage59 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1862 mm1829 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1260 mm
Height
1125 mm1167 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
697 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14387,979
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45075,859
RTO
6,4366,068
Insurance
6,2576,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,891
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
New Honda Grazia sports edition
Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
15 Nov 2021
The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
22 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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