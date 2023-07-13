In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Dio 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Dio 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 86,733
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.28 PS PS