In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS