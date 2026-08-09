In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS