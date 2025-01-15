In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS