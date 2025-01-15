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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Activa 6G

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,450₹ 74,369
Mileage59 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc109.51 cc
Power9.12 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Stand View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1862 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1260 mm
Height
1125 mm1165 mm
Additional Storage
Yes18 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm764 mm
Width
697 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
85 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14386,446
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45074,369
RTO
6,4365,949
Insurance
6,2576,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,858
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
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The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
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