Hero Destini 125 vs Hero Lectro WINN-X

In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Destini 125 vs WINN-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Winn-x
BrandHeroHero Lectro
Price₹ 66,700₹ 49,999
Range-70-75 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
WINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN-X
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45253,276
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50049,999
RTO
5,8600
Insurance
5,7873,277
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,145

