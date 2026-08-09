In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-