In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-