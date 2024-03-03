In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Destini 125 vs Atria Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Atria Brand Hero Hero Electric Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 77,690 Range - 85 km/charge Mileage 50 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.