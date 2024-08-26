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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Xoom 110

Hero Destini 125 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Xoom 110
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,450₹ 72,351
Mileage59 kmpl53.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc110.9 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1862 mm1881 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1300 mm
Height
1125 mm1118 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
115 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
697 mm717 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeUnit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14384,224
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45072,351
RTO
6,4365,788
Insurance
6,2576,085
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,810
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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