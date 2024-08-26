In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS