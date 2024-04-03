In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison