Hero Destini 125 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. Destini 125 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Super splendor xtec Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 85,178 Mileage 50 kmpl 68 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 124.7 cc Power 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS 10.84 PS PS