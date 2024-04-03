HT Auto
Hero Destini 125 vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Destini 125 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Destini 125 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Super splendor xtec
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 66,700₹ 85,178
Mileage50 kmpl68 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.7 cc
Power9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS10.84 PS PS

Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700
*Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.6 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
CVT5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45298,350
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50085,178
RTO
5,8606,814
Insurance
5,7876,358
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7932,113

