In 2023 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.