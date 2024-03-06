In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. Destini 125 vs Passion XTEC Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Passion xtec Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 81,038 Mileage 50 kmpl 56 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 113.2 cc Power 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS 9.15 PS PS