In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Passion XTEC engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Passion XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Passion xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 81,038
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS
|9.15 PS PS