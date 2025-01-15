In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 80,328
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS