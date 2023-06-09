Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Displacement
|124.6 cc
|97.2 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet multi plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|Yes
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,452
|₹84,579
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,500
|₹76,301
|RTO
|₹5,860
|₹6,104
|Insurance
|₹5,787
|₹2,174
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,793
|₹1,817