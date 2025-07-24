In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 55,992
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS