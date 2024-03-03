HT Auto
Hero Destini 125 vs Hero HF 100

In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Destini 125 vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Hf 100
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 66,700₹ 59,018
Mileage50 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc97.2 cc
Power9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS8.02 PS PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc97.2
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet Multiplate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45268,360
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50059,018
RTO
5,8603,541
Insurance
5,7875,801
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,469

Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter 125

