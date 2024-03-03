In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Destini 125 vs HF 100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Hf 100 Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 59,018 Mileage 50 kmpl 70 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 97.2 cc Power 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS 8.02 PS PS