In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 59,018
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS