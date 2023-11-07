In 2023 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less