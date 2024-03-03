In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Destini 125 vs Destini Prime Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Destini prime Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 66,700 ₹ 71,499 Mileage 50 kmpl - Engine Capacity 124 cc 124.6 cc Power 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm