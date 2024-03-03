In 2024 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price).
Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 71,499
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm