In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Destini Prime vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Rayzr 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 84,730 Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 125 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 8.02 PS PS